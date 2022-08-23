It's Zamir White's Time to Shine

With the Las Vegas Raiders release of veteran running back Kenyan Drake, it opens up a lot of new possibilities for the Raiders offensive backfield.

The player who has the most potential to benefit is the team's 2022 fourth-round pick, Zamir White.

Even before Drake was released, it seemed that there would be a role for the rookie runner in the Raiders offense this season.

White has been active in every Raiders preseason game, including leading the team in carries in their Hall of Fame game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He's been getting attention as a potential impact rookie for the silver and black this season, including just recently from NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

All of that, though, came with the caveat that White would still be behind multiple veterans on the Raiders depth chart.

That is no longer the case, and while other backs like Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah will warrant playing time, they don't have the upside that White has.

White already knows how to manage in a backfield with multiple starting-caliber backs, having to do the same thing when he was in college at Georgia.

The former Bulldog had no trouble producing then, averaging 5.3 yards per carry for his career and scoring 11 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.

Being in a system that won't overuse him and can keep him fresh throughout a game is exactly the kind that White can succeed in as he gets his feet wet in the NFL.

It only shows the confidence the Raiders have in White that they believe he's ready to be the no.2 running back behind Josh Jacobs.

Going even further, this gives White a chance to show that he could even have what it takes to become the Raiders lead back in the future.

With Jacobs himself being on the last year of his contract, the Raiders could have a brand new starter next year.

If White can show the tough running and explosiveness that he had at Georgia, then he could get an early start on making himself the favorite for the Raiders starting job next season.

