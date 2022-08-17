Zamir White Pivotal for Raiders?

With trading their first and second-round picks earlier this off-season for wide receiver Davante Adams, the Las Vegas Raiders knew the production they were going to get from their 2022 draft class was going to be more limited.

Even with that caveat, the Raiders got high marks for the players they were able to bring in, with former Georgia running back Zamir White being a particular standout.

Taken in the fourth-round, White was part of a successful committee for the Bulldogs that also included fellow draftee James Cook.

White did enough to stand out despite not being a lead back, averaging 5.3 yards per carry for his career and scoring 22 touchdowns the last two seasons.

It's enough for him to be labeled by NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein as a pivotal rookie for the Raiders this season.

Zierlein makes note of White's physical attributes, saying that his "frame and demeanor have early NFL significance written all over them."

At 6-feet and 215 pounds, White certainly has a NFL-ready body, and having success in a conference like the SEC makes it easy to see how that ability can translate.

It won't come in a lead back role, with Zierlein pointing out that Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs is still the No. 1 running back for the Raiders.

If one thing has become evident in the Raiders' first two preseason games, though, it's that Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels will vary his running back usage.

In those two games, White has 21 combined touches on offense and led the team in carries in their Hall of Fame game victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While White might not get the most touches every game, he probably will be one of the Raiders' go-to backfield options this season.

White is a hard runner who has shown explosiveness once he hits the hole, and White having multiple receptions in each of the Raiders' preseason games forecasts he could be a passing down threat as well.

If anything, White's ability will create real competition among the Raiders' lead backs, which, as a by-product, could lead to everyone involved raising his game to try and stay ahead.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin