Zamir White is Acquiring Valuable Experience Playing Behind Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Zamir White has been fortunate to serve as the back up for one of the league's best running backs this season.

This wasn't the rookie campaign that many had anticipated for Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White.

With the club having elected not to pick up Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, it seemed as if White was going to see a lot of snaps this season to be groomed into a potential successor as the team's primary running back.

Instead, White benefitted in a much different way, as his first year as a pro entailed learning from perhaps the league's best running back this season.

Jacobs has posted monster numbers and is in a position to win this season's rushing title. His efforts have earned him what will be his second trip to the Pro Bowl.

"First of all, he's a very mature young man," said Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels when he spoke on White's rookie campaign in his Wednesday press conference. "He's been as much of a professional as you can be when you're a young guy like this in your first year. I think he's had a great guy to watch and emulate in Josh [Jacobs]. I've been through this many, many times where a back comes in and doesn't necessarily play early, has an opportunity to see something in front of him, see a player or two in front of him for a year, understand what goes into being a good player at that position, all the work, all the effort, all the study, all the preparation, all the practice, all the rehab and recovery because those guys take a lot of hits and that's not an easy position to play.

"And I think Zamir [White] has had a front row seat to watch JJ [Josh Jacobs] do it the right way. So again Shane Vereen and Damien Harris -- a lot of these guys who I've coached before didn't play right away, and it's not a bad thing. Obviously there's a player in front of him who's having an extremely good season and hopefully he's soaking in everything he can. I know he practices well. He prepares hard, and when his time comes, he'll be ready."

