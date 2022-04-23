Everything You Need To Know Before Attending The 2022 NFL Draft

We have some helpful information for anyone attending the NFL Draft Experience next week in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is known to put on a great show and with the 2022 NFL Draft coming to Sin City next week, it will showcase why it’s the world's entertainment capital.

For anyone attending the NFL Draft Experience, we have some helpful information that will get you prepared before attending the ultimate fan experience.

The NFL Draft Experience is free for fans, but you are required to register for the NFL OnePass at NFL.com/OnePass. Fans can download the NFL OnePass app to play games at Draft Experience, receive digital content and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

What exactly is the "The NFL Draft Experience?"

It’s the NFL's interactive football theme park, which will feature participatory games and clinics, food and beverage, and exclusive merchandise at NFL Shop.

It will also feature an opportunity for fans to run the 40-yard dash, a vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, a Super Bowl rings display, the Raiders' Vince Lombardi Trophies from Super Bowls XI, XV, and XVIII, and live autograph sessions with current NFL players and Legends at the Panini Autograph Stage.

The NFL Draft Experience will be located alongside Draft Theater behind the High Roller and The LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

Note, there will be performances aside from the 2022 NFL DRAFT CONCERT SERIES during and after the conclusion of every draft night.

The event will open to fans on Thursday, April 28, from 12 pm-9 pm PT (or end of the concert), Friday, April 29 from 12 pm-9 pm PT (or end of the concert) and Saturday, April 30 from 8 am-5 pm PT (or end of the concert).

Fans will also be able to view the Draft Theater as part of the experience, where prospects will take the stage to celebrate being selected for their new teams. With the Theater situated directly adjacent to Draft Experience, the viewing will be available on the stage itself and on multiple screens throughout the event site.

Parking will be extremely limited during NFL Draft and at your own expense. The Monorail can be taken to the "Bally's and Paris" station for the closest entry access point to NFL Draft Experience and the Draft Theater.

Plan ahead and give yourself some time as closures and traffic will have an impact. Depending on where you stay, walking may be the best option.

For more information on travel, lodging, and entertainment in the city of Las Vegas, please visit the Visit Las Vegas website.

