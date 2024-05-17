NFL Media Critical of Raiders' QB Situation
The Las Vegas Raiders are pretty set on who will be competing for the starting quarterback job next season -- Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco have complete faith that either one of the quarterbacks can lead the team, but those on the outside don't seem to think the options are a recipe for success.
On a recent edition of the CBS Sports HQ, the panelists broke down each AFC West team's 2024-25 schedule.
Former NFL quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Brady Quinn, leaned towards the under when looking at a 6.5 win projection for Las Vegas.
"I think you're looking at a number of things," Quinn said. "Antonio Pierce, now, is officially the head coach. His first full year with this being his team. But you look at the quarterback position. And then, I mean, Pete, you talk about the quarterback skills all the time -- what matchup on their schedule do you look at and say they definitively have advantage at the most important position? I don't know that there's one game on their schedule. And maybe there's a couple that you would could say are debatable. Panthers?
"But this is a good roster, it's a team that I think will be competitive. I just have big question marks about what this team's going to be offensively. Gardner Minshew appears to be the guy, and if he is, how many of those games can he put this team on his back with Davante Adams and win football games?"
Analyst Pete Prisco agreed.
"The problem is is it's between the two of them," Prisco said. "I mean, that's not a great situation for your quarterback, and obviously, they wanted to try and move up to get a guy like Jayden Daniels. It didn't work out for them, so now, they're stuck with these two guys. And I'm with you, I think they're going to have all kinds of problems on offense.
"They'll be scrappy on defense. They have some talent on that side of the ball; we know that."
