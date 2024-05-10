Raiders Receive Favorable Grades on Their Draft Haul
The Las Vegas Raiders entered the NFL Draft needing to walk away with multiple talented players who could contribute immediately, and that is what they did. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco strategically filled holes on the roster by adding young, talented players but not reaching in the draft and getting great value on most of the team’s draft picks.
Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema analyzed the Raiders’ haul from the NFL Draft, giving the Silver and Black a B+ grade overall. Sikkemma approved the Raiders’ choice to draft tight end Brock Bowers from Georgia.
“With the top six quarterbacks off the board, the Raiders go with a 'best player available' approach despite taking tight end Michael Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft,” Sikkema said. “Bowers is a versatile offensive weapon and should be an immediate impact player thanks to what he can do with the ball in his hands. Bowers’ 689 receiving yards after contact during his college career at Georgia are more than any other tight end since PFF began charting college football in 2014.”
Sikemma continued on how talented Bowers is.
“Bowers is one of the most well-rounded tight end prospects ever to enter the NFL,” Sikkema said. “He was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year in 2021. In his sophomore and junior seasons, he was named an All-American and won the John Mackey Award.
“His build-up speed is good for the NFL, which is why he has elite after-the-catch ability. He also has some of the strongest hands you'll see for a tight end. As a blocker, he might be the strongest pound-for-pound tight end you'll find. His versatility allows him to be an elite pre-snap movement piece, as defenses must account for where he is at all times and in all formations.
Sikkema was also impressed by the Raiders’ second-round pick, offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson.
“Powers-Johnson’s slide ends as the Raiders pick the interior offensive lineman with positional versatility,” Sikkema said. “They struggled mightily at the guard positions in 2023, and current center Andre James was PFF’s ninth-highest-graded player at the position. Powers-Johnson allowed just one quarterback pressure on 481 pass-blocking snaps in 2023 and is PFF’s highest-graded college center since 2022 (91.5).”
