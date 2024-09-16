Raiders' Defense Anchors Down to Conquer Ravens
The Las Vegas Raiders had an opportunity in Sunday's game to show Raider Nation and the rest of the National Football League what this year's team mentality is.
With just over 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry ran in for a touchdown, and following the successful point after attempt, increased the Ravens' lead to 10.
A similar situation as last week for the Raiders, the defense played well, but letting some scoring plays hurt them late in the ball game. It would have been easy to throw in the towel or to start giving up, but those thoughts are polar opposite this year’s defensive mentality.
After the Raiders got a field goal on their next possession, the defense knew that there was plenty of time left on the clock and this game was still in reach, a far reach for some viewers who saw reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson still with a chance to possess the ball.
As the next possession got underway and the Raiders' defense took the field, it realized it had to make the extra effort to give the offense a chance to tie up the game midway through the fourth. On third-and-6 from the 24-yard line, it looked like Jackson had found an open Raven in the middle of the field for the first down.
But Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane said otherwise, reaching his hand up to break up the pass. Spillane led the team in tackles with 10 and added an interception, but his fourth-quarter pass deflection might have been his most impactful play from the game.
Momentum took over for the Silver and Black as the offense scored a touchdown, tying the game up at 23-23. However, the Ravens' offense still had a chance with the ball and plenty of time. But after a big sack by Maxx Crosby and spectacular coverage downfield, Jackson could not extend plays and use his check-down options, forcing the Ravens to punt and give the Raiders a chance to take the lead with over 2 minutes left.
After a successful go-ahead field goal, the Raiders' defense returned to the field in prevent mode and did not let anything slip. To begin the fourth quarter, it would have been easy to throw in the towel and cash in at M&T Bank Stadium, but the defense believed in themselves and trusted the offense to give the team life by putting points on the board.
Raider Nation saw what this defense is capable of last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but after today, football fans across the world saw what this group can do when their backs are against the wall while facing elite players in our league.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.