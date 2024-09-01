Raiders Have a Good Group of Veterans People Have Forgotten About
All offseason, we have talked about all of the Las Vegas Raiders young and inexperienced players.
We also know the Raiders want to build for the future, and that has been known by Coach Antonio Pierce. But that does not take away from the fact that Pierce wants to win now. Pierce's approach has been to go with the young players until they show the Raiders coaching staff otherwise. And Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco have stuck with that so far this offseason.
The Raiders, up to this point, have not brought in a notable veteran after training camp to add to this young core of players.
Furthermore, you cannot forget about the veteran players that the Raiders have on both sides of the ball. On the offense the Raiders have star wide receiver Davante Adams teaching the young core of receivers how to get better. And second-year wide receiver Tre Tucker and other receivers have talked about Adams and Jakobi Meyers helping them on the field and in the film room.
The Raiders are also going with veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II to begin the season. On the offensive line, you got one of the best tackles in the league in Kolton Miller. Miller is what the league calls a pro's, pro.
On the defensive side, even with young players in the secondary, the defensive line and linebackers make a veteran presence on their side of the ball. Raiders are led by one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Maxx Crosby. The Raiders also went out and added defensive tackle Christan Wilkins. The linebackers have Robert Spillane to lean on.
The Raiders linebackers have gotten better since Spillane came over from Pittsburg last season. He showed he is made for the Raiders' style of football.
In the secondary, the Raiders have veteran safeties Marcus Epps, and you could call Tre'von Moehrig is a very experienced veteran because he has been starting since his rookie year.
The Raiders cornerbacks are young but come with experience with Nate Hobbs and new Raiders player Darnay Holmes, who spent time with Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham when they were both in New York.
The Raiders' veterans are not getting talked about enough. They will be the ones that make this team successful. And they, along with the young players, are on the same page and have tremendous chemistry.
