Raiders' HC Antonio Pierce on Leaders Throughout the Season
The Las Vegas Raiders disappointing roller coaster of a season will finally come to an end on Sunday. The Silver and Black will host longtime AFC West divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
One last time for players and coaches to make an impression on the organization and other teams before changes are discussed.
This season has been filled with a lot of injuries to key players. When that happened, different players had to step up and also take on bigger roles on the team. And multiple players answer the call. The season did not go as expected but this team never gave up on head coach Antonio Pierce and the rest of the coaching staff.
Leadership by coaches and players were a huge reason why the team never fell apart and gave up.
"Yeah, obviously you had a big loss in the middle season when you trade a good player, and Jakobi [Meyers] steps up, and him and Brock [Bowers] right there are the top targets, 100 plus targets, and doing a really good job moving the chains," said Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce. "I think over the last couple weeks, Jakobi's made some really big time catches and done a good job. And can't speak highly enough of Robert Spillane. One of the guys you want to see him be here, be a Raider for a long time. And he's come in, and all he's done is produce. Two back-to-back seasons of very high production in the run game, obviously in the passing game with interceptions, and I think more importantly just his leadership.
"He's a guy that's just blue collar, shows up to work every day, does it with a smile, happy, loves it, loves being around his teammates. Those are two guys, and I didn't think about that, they're two undrafted players, right, that we brought in from other teams, and all they've done is stepped in and have had a leadership role for us."
Something to watch for on Sunday is Meyers. He has a chance to get to 1000 receiving yards this season. It would be the first time in his career that he has hit that mark.
"Yeah. I mean, you love to see guys get their individual awards and accolades, but being around Jakobi [Meyers], team player, wants to win, wants to go out as a winner."
