How Raiders Meyers Has Proved to be a Must Watch in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are riding their first back to back victories on what has been one confusing season. Predicted earlier in the season to land the number one draft pick, to now looking like a completely different team over the past few weeks, the Raiders may be starting on the right track for success in 2025.
One reason success has been on their side as of late has been the contributions of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers slid into a starting wide receiver role after the Raiders traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets earlier this year. Now with Meyers under a three-year deal with Las Vegas, there may be even more upside that the Raider Nation has not seen yet.
On the season, Meyers has 78 receptions that have gone for a total of 904 receiving yards. Meyers has also scored three touchdowns for the Raiders this season, his most recent coming in the victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Meyers has been a big part of the Raiders close losses this season, and an even bigger part in the four victories they have totaled. In the four wins this season, Meyers has totaled 16 receptions over the four games, and gained 180 receiving yards in his efforts.
Averaging 64.5 receiving yards per game, Meyers has done his part for the Raiders when they have needed him most. On the season, he has averaged 11.6 yards per reception and has gained the Raiders 48 first downs this year.
Meyers has now surpassed his previous career highs in all categories this season for the Raiders, only giving the franchise more confidence knowing he is still improving through his six seasons in the league. While he will play in one less game than he did last season, Meyers 2024 will be one for him to remember.
With one more game for the Raiders on their 2024-25 campaign, the team has expressed they do not go out to lose on purpose, and that has been seen as of late. With their next opponent being Los Angeles Chargers, the odds will once again be against them, but if they can sneak away with a victory over a playoff team, the sky may be the limit for 2025.
