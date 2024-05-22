Raiders Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy Talks Brock Bowers
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy had to feel good about his new club bringing in one of the best offensive weapons in the 2024 NFL Draft in Brock Bowers.
Not only has Bowers been the best tight end in college football over the past two seasons, but Getsy has a perfect opportunity to use him and another up-and-coming tight end in Michael Mayer in his 12-personnel offense he has been known to use.
"I'm extremely excited," Getsy told reporters on Tuesday. "Brock's a unique guy. I think it's been said here plenty of times -- he was probably the best player in the SEC for some time there. While he was there, he won a bunch of games, and so, any time you can bring that type of caliber a player into your organization, you're going to get better. And then, you match him and you pair him with the talent that we already have here, I think that just makes you more dynamic.
"This league's about finding as many dynamic guys as you can get on your team. I mean, that's the goal. As you see the construction of all these teams in the league, everyone's trying to find those dynamic differences, and I think he's just one of those elements that gives us an opportunity to do a bunch of different things."
Many in the football world were originally scratching their heads at the Raiders' choice for their first-round pick this year, but a Bowers-Mayer duo could be something special in an offense that already has an abundance of weapons.
Las Vegas' defense finished last season as one of the league's best, and on paper, it has only improved. Offensively, the Raiders need to clean things up to build a winning culture, but adding Bowers is a huge step in the right direction.
Having Getsy at the helm doesn't hurt either. An established offensive coordinator who has helped develop some of the best talent in the league is only going to be an advantage for a Raiders offense that needs to make a big leap in order to be successful this season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.