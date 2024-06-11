Raiders TE Michael Mayer on Coaching, Brock Bowers at Media Day
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer flashed last year in his rookie season.
One of the greatest tight ends to ever play at Notre Dame, the Raiders took Mayer in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
As a rookie, Mayer caught 27 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He missed the final three games of the season because of a toe injury.
Now in Year 2 under new Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy and alongside highly regarded rookie tight end Brock Bowers, Mayer sees the new coaches and the addition of the superstar prospect as major benefits to him.
Mayer joined JT the Brick, Raiders legend Eric Allen, and Your Boy Q at Raiders Media Day and talked about his expected year two leap on the "Raiders Live Media Day Roundtable" on the team's YouTube channel.
“I think our offense is going to be very prolific this year, I really do,” Mayer said. “Getsy’s done a really good job. The offense that we’ve installed so far, there’s a little bit more we need to do when camp comes around, but we’ve installed a ton of the offense, looks really good. It looks like a lot of fun, too.”
Mayer spoke highly of Bowers and what he’s brought to the team thus far.
“We’ve been enjoying that and enjoying the offense. Brock’s been great," he said. "Brock came in; he’s a rookie. Obviously, as a rookie, I know because I was in that spot last year. There’s a lot to learn. That transition from college to the NFL is not an easy one; I’m sure anybody can attest to that. He’s been great, he’s been learning a ton, and I’m kind of right there with him, and any questions he’s got, he knows he can come to me.”
Getsy’s offense did not heavily feature 12 personnel (an offensive grouping that features two tight ends) often with the Chicago Bears, but with Mayer and Bowers in the fold, that will likely increase in his first season calling plays for the Silver and Black.
While Mayer believes the Raiders' offense still needs work, he is encouraged by what he has seen so far. A healthy second season from the Fighting Irish star and the addition of Bowers could be major reasons the offense takes a leap in 2024.
You can watch the full Media Day stream here.
