Raiders QBs Coach Rich Scangarello on the Preparation of QBs
The Las Vegas Raiders announced they planned to conduct a competition for their starting quarterback position this offseason. Raiders general manager Tom Telesco would sign veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew a few weeks into the offseason to challenge second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the starting job.
Along with the addition of Minshew, the Raiders have a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The Raiders will try to figure out who their starting quarterback will be next season while also trying to help the offensive players learn a new playbook.
Raiders quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello explained the difficult task for the Raiders players on the offensive side of the ball.
“Yeah, it's tricky because there's one other element; the defense has been here and there's some continuity in that respect, and we're putting in a new offense,” Scangarello said. “But I think it's a credit to Luke [Getsy], the flexibility, and the offense’s ability to adapt to the type of player you have.
“So, we got to put those guys in a position to do what we think that they can do for us well, but on top of that, let them compete equally and see who emerges. That competition always brings out the best. There are enough reps to go around.”
Scangarello agreed things are better with a quarterback who has already been established as the starter. However, he doesn’t think the Raiders will allow the competition to drag on too long.
Scangarello believes the Raiders having two competent quarterbacks who could start if needed is a good problem to have for a team that struggled at the quarterback position last season.
“Obviously, you'd always like to have one guy established, but I don't think it will linger,” Scangarello said. “I think someone will emerge. And it's exciting. Like, I think it's a good problem to have. I think it's healthy, it's positive, and I think that the cupboard is not bare here.
“They’re some really good football players, there's a great mentality, so they have to do their part. We have to let others around them be the best versions of themselves and we got to max ourselves out. I think there's a clear path to that, and I think that they're on track, and I'm excited about it.”
