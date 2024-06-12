Raiders Veteran DL Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins Already Hitting it Off
The Las Vegas Raiders made one of the most significant moves of any team in the league this offseason by signing former Miami Dolphins veteran defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. Wilkins's addition will help the defense overall, but it will specifically help take some of the load off Raiders veteran defensive lineman Maxx Crosby.
Crosby has been the unquestioned leader of the Raiders defense for years, but much of the defense’s pass rush and the opposing offense’s focus was overly centered on Crosby. This often led to a large portion of the workload falling on Crosby’s shoulders. While the Raiders have gradually built the defensive line over the last few seasons, the addition of Wilkins is expected to be a game-changer for the Raiders' defense.
Early in his first offseason with Wilkins, Crosby said he’s enjoyed the addition of Wilkins and that the two have been motivating each other this offseason. Crosby appreciates the relationship the two have built in a short time together and said his relationship with Wilkins reminds him of his relationship with former Raiders defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue.
"Yeah, we're flying around you,” Crosby said. “When you talk about constantly improving and having competition, those are the type of guys you want around,” Crosby said. He works his ass off. It's the guy that works. I feel like I haven't had a guy like that since Yannick [Ngakoue]. I feel like Yannick was constantly trying to compete with me and go at it.
“We were competing at everything, and Christian kind of reminds me of him in that way. He's a worker, so I love having guys that are like minded around. So, it's been a hell of a start so far. We have a lot of work to do. But yeah, we're just getting off each other's energy; we love football, and that's really all that matters."
As the Raiders begin the first season under Coach Antonio Pierce, an already talented defense has added one of the best defensive linemen in the league to a line that already possessed one of the best in Crosby. Adding Wilkins will only help Crosby get better, which is a scary thought.
