Analyzing the Raiders' Top HC Candidates as the Search Continues

The Las Vegas Raiders have no shortage of options in their search for a new head coach.

Assuming John Harbaugh and the New York Giants get a deal done, and assuming Mike Tomlin is still set on taking a year off from football, the Raiders' top options become pretty clear. If either Harbaugh or Tomlin became legitimately available, which seems unlikely, they would be the Raiders' top choice.

Aside from Harbaugh and Tomlin, the Raiders should keep an open mind, as it would be understandable for any candidate to be hesitant to take the job. The Raiders could add names at any time, but based on the currently confirmed interviews below, these are arguably their best choices.

Raiders' Top Choices

Mike McDaniel

It was reported early Saturday morning that the Raiders will interview former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel. McDaniels checks off many of the boxes the Raiders likely want in a head coach. He is young, innovative, and has experience working with a highly drafted quarterback.

Before Tua Tagovailoa's many concussions, McDaniel had the Dolphins' offense playing well. He would likely do well in Las Vegas, as long as he is paired with a solid defensive coordinator.

Klint Kubiak

Kubiak is one of the hottest names on the market right now. However, that does not guarantee success in the National Football League. Still, Kubiak possesses many of the traits the Raiders ' front office reportedly wants in its next head coach.

Kubiak is young and offensive-minded. He has proven himself as a coordinator at multiple stops, even with less-than-top-tier talent. Kubiak would likely be handed the top pick in the NFL Draft, as well as Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty and a front office ready to spend big in free agency.

Kevin Stefanski

A two-time Coach of the Year winner while head coach of the Cleveland Browns is enough of a feather in Stefanski's cap that he will be a top candidate for many teams. He is rumored to be the favorite to land with another team. Still, until it is official, anything is possible.

The Browns traded three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson, then handed him $230 million fully guaranteed, completely derailing the progress Stefanski had made. Stefanski took the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 and 2023. It was the first time they had been to the playoffs since 2002.

Davis Webb

Webb would not be a sexy head coaching hire. It would not be the most popular or noteworthy hire. However, he could quietly be just what the Raiders need in several different ways. He has undoubtedly played a role in Bo Nix's growth and the expansion of the Denver Broncos' offense.

If Webb can help Nix, he can help the assumed No. 1 pick in the draft, Fernando Mendoza. Hiring Webb would also hurt a division rival, as Denver would no longer have him on staff, and he knows their personnel intimately. There are lots of reasons to like Webb for Las Vegas.

