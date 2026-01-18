Raiders' Pipe Dream Officially Comes to an End

The Las Vegas Raiders will have many options in their coaching search. One, however, has been eliminated.

The Raiders' quarterback situation has been shaky since the departure of Derek Carr. Las Vegas has been unable to find consistently good quarterback play. There have been other factors in the Raiders' recent failures, but few have been more pressing than poor quarterback play.

Las Vegas is widely expected to use the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. This has led to speculation and suggestions of all kinds.

Immediately after the end of the regular season, league insider Mike Florio of NBC floated the idea of Las Vegas' front office reaching out to Mendoza's head coach, Curt Cignetti. Florio laid out the idea.

"If the Raiders are thinking about making Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, why not think about pairing him with Cignetti? In the 23 seasons since the Raiders appeared in Super Bowl XXXVII, they have had two playoff appearances and no postseason wins. They could do a lot worse than Cignetti, because they have," Florio said.

Rich Eisen also made a similar suggestion last week after the end of the regular season. On paper, it could be argued, but it was always doubtful. Eisen proposed the idea but acknowledged its unlikelihood.

"I'm going to say, I find out the phone number of Curt Cignetti. And I call him up, and I say 'Listen, I don't mean to disturb you, I don't know if you're aware, but we hold the first pick in the draft. And you've got Heisman-doza quarterback that we're kind of interested in. And I don't know if you're interested in this pro game, but do you want to move to Las Vegas, Nevada, and be, still coaching your superb individual human being and quarterback Fernando Mendoza?' Eisen said.

Cignetti recently put an end to that possibility, regardless of how likely or unlikely it may have seemed. Mendoza will still likely be the No. 1 overall pick, but Cignetti is clearly not on the Raiders' radar during this coaching search, or any other teams'. Cignetti is set where he is.

"I'm not an NFL guy. I made that decision a long time ago when I went with Chuck Amato to NC State in 2000. I had a chance to go with the Packers. I declined the opportunity. I almost took it. That's when I made the final decision, and I've always been more of a college football guy," Cignetti said.

