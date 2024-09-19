REPORT: Top Raiders Rookie an Emerging Superstar
The Las Vegas Raiders' upset win against the Baltimore Ravens was momentous.
It was an exhibit of their toughness and resilience under Antonio Pierce. There was a lot to like. The defense showed that it was the real deal, front to back. It held a vaunted Ravens offense in check.
The offense struggled early on but caught a rhythm as the contest continued. A big part of it was rookie first-round pick Brock Bowers. The former Georgia tight end put on a clinic, nine catches on nine targets for 98 receiving yards.
He was everything the Raiders drafted him to be -- a difference-maker.
The 33rd Team's Dan Pizzuta included Bowers in his 10 observations from Week 2, heaping praise onto the rookie. He called Bowers "emerging."
"Brock Bowers had 98 receiving yards, catching all nine of his targets in a 26-23 Raiders win against the Ravens," Pizzuta wrote. "Through two games, Bowers has 156 yards, the most for a tight end in his first two career games since at least 2000. Only 12 tight ends have hit 100 yards in their first two games. He’s already a legitimate receiving weapon and was arguably their biggest threat, even on a day when Davante Adams had 100 yards and a touchdown. Bowers has lined up all over the field this season. In Week 2, 14.9 percent of his snaps were out wide, 48.8 percent came in the slot, and 36.6 percent were inside.
"The Raiders lined him up in the backfield for a few snaps in Week 1, too. Tight end is traditionally a position that takes time to develop. Even as we’ve seen some rookies play well in the past few seasons (Sam LaPorta is in the group above with 102 yards, as was Kyle Pitts at 104), we have not seen a player at this position come in and be so smooth and impactful this early."
Bowers was a gift handed to the Raiders by a stacked draft and poor drafting NFL teams. Widely considered a generational talent, Bowers was one of the few prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft considered a "can't-miss" player. So far, it looks like the Raiders didn't miss.
