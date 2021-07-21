Richie Incognito Leads Revamped Silver and Black OL

Veteran offensive lineman Richie Incognito will be returning after playing just two games in 2020 due to injury for the Las Vegas Raiders

When following a young team, the veterans often don’t receive the spotlight they might deserve. As with any team in any sport, though, veterans are key contributors when it comes to their experience in the game.

Raiders guard Richie Incognito is the oldest listed member of the team roster at 38 years old. Entering his 15th season in the league, Incognito has played for five different franchises during his tenure.

The 322-pound guard has started in every game he’s played in throughout his career.

Recently Incognito was rated as a middle-of-the-road offensive guard in the NFL. Surely that comical rating was due to injury last season. The tough-as-nails lineman is among the elite in the league.

Last season, Incognito only played in two games due to an Achilles injury against the New Orleans Saints that ended his season.

The veteran will be back for his third season with the Raiders. This season, he will be playing with some new young faces on the offensive line.

One of those faces is Raiders' first-round draft pick, Alex Leatherwood, out of Alabama. Leatherwood is the reigning Outland Trophy winner, awarded to college football’s best interior lineman.

Incognito will also be playing alongside new addition Nick Martin, who started every game for the Houston Texans for the past three seasons.

The Raiders have one of the most modified offensive lines in the league, but it will be led by one of the NFL’s most experienced players.

The four-time Pro Bowler’s future may be unpredictable as he prepares to take the field after what was probably the worst injury of his long career.

But whether his presence is felt on the field or not, Incognito could be just the right asset to get the new Raiders ready for the season ahead.

