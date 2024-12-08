Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Loss to Buccaneers
The Las Vegas Raiders entered Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers, looking to snap their losing streak. They came up short, stretching their losing streak to nine games.
It was a rough start for the Raiders. On the Bucs opening drive, they drove all the way down the field and scored a touchdown. The Raiders could not get anything going on their first drive and went three and out. To make it worse, punter AJ Cole had a rare bad punt. Setting up the Bucs with good field position.
The Bucs took over almost at middle field and took advantage. Scoring their second touchdown on their second drive and taking a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The second quarter opened up promising for the Raiders, after defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson picked off Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield. But on the very next play, Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell fumbled the snap giving the ball back to the Bucs.
The Raiders defense stepped up again and this time it was linebacker Amari Burney forcing a fumble. The Raiders took advantage, scoring their first touchdown of the game. O'Connell finished off the drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
As its been the case all year, the Raiders defense kept the team in the game. The defense was hot in the second quarter.
The Raiders defense finished off the first half with another turnover. Jack Jones with a pick. The defense weathered the storm and gave the offense a chance in the second half. The Bucs took a 14-10 lead into the locker room.
To start the second half the Raiders offense came out to attack the Bucs on the ground. They drove down the field, taking more than nine minutes off the clock but came away with no points, after O'Connell threw a brutal interception.
The Raiders took a huge blow at the end of the third quarter. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell left the game with a leg injury and did not return.
In the fourth, the Bucs were too much for the Raiders. Once again the defense ran out of juice. The Raiders offense could not get a touchdown in the second half and put their defense in bad spots. The Raiders fall to 2-11 and move up on the draft board.
