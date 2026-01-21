The Most Significant Issue with the Raiders' Vacant HC Position

The Las Vegas Raiders have been the posterchild for instability over the past few years. Some would argue that has been the case for even longer than that. Still, the Raiders have shown a genuine interest in getting things right, despite multiple consecutive failed seasons.

Analyzing the Raiders' Vacant HC Position

The Raiders ' front office has positioned itself to potentially have one of the most productive offseasons of any team in the league, if not one of the most productive in franchise history. The No. 1 pick warrants optimism moving forward, but Las Vegas also has undeniable problems foundationally.

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports recently noted one significant downside of the Raiders' vacant head coaching position. Podell listed job security as arguably the most critical deterrent for potential candidates. Las Vegas will be on its fourth head coach in as many seasons.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"The fear here could be a lack of patience from majority owner Mark Davis and minority ownerTom Brady. Las Vegas has cycled through coaches since 2021 going from Jon Gruden (2018-2021) to Josh McDaniels (2022-2023) to Antonio Pierce (2023-2024) to Pete Carroll (2025,)" Podell said.

"Outside of Gruden's firing for non-football reasons, Las Vegas hasn't had an issue moving on quickly from its coaches, pedigree or lack of time on the job be damned. There's plenty of pressure to ace this coming offseason and regular season in 2026 for a Raiders ownership group that demands immediate results."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The pressure Podell speaks of falls squarely on the shoulders of minority owner Tom Brady and Raiders General Manager John Spytek. The two will work hand in hand to find who they believe will be the best fit for the Raiders moving forward. They have begun the rebuilding process.

Spytek recently gave insight into his relationship with Brady. The two, and others, are hard at work looking for the Raiders' next leader. It is a pick the Raiders cannot afford to get wrong for a fourth consecutive offseason. Las Vegas must make progress, even if only marginally.

Oct 15, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels looks down field against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"I have a great relationship with Tom [Brady]. We're in constant communication daily, and whether he's in the building or not, our conversations are very much similar," Spytek said.

"So, I always love seeing him; he's somebody I've learned a lot from every time I've had a chance to sit in a room with him, but we've had a lot of great phone conversations as well. We have a great relationship. He trusts me. We tell each other the truth."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.