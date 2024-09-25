WR Davante Adams' Opinion on Biggest Issue Holding Raiders' Offense Back
For the second consecutive season, the Las Vegas Raiders have gotten off to a slow start on the offensive side of the ball.
While it should have been somewhat expected, as they were implementing many new parts of the offense, the Raiders have not shown much progress offensively through the season’s first three games. The Raiders' offense is struggling to do much of anything right.
They currently average the 12th-least total yards per game and the fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the National Football League. The team with the second-fewest yards per game averages 20 yards more than the Raiders.
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams believes the most significant issue holding the offense back is a lack of rhythm.
“Rhythm. We have to find a rhythm,” Adams said after the loss. “We have to find what we are best at and do that. Just try to be more efficient altogether.”
Last week, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said he felt the team had one of the best practices they had had in a while and that they had put together a good week of practice. Still, the offense struggled mightily on game day, displaying many of the same issues that have plagued the unit since last season.
Adams said it does not matter how well a team practices if it does not translate to the playing field on Sunday.
“Every day is a new day,” he said. “You have to bring it, whether it is practice or walkthrough or whatever; it does not matter. Just because you have a good week of practice — you could have three, you could practice every day of the week, if the league lets you — does not mean you are going to go out there and have a good showing on Sunday. You have to put it all together. You have to play well, not just practice well.”
The Raiders are a dependable offense away from being a formidable team in the AFC West and maybe the conference. However, the offense’s struggles are so significant that they could derail another Raiders season. Pierce and Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy must find a way to get the offense out of its rut.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.