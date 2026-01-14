Connection for Fernando Mendoza, Raiders' Brady is Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders have a quarterback at the top of their list this offseason. That is what the biggest need for the Raiders is. The Raiders are looking to make sure they select the right one.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will likely lead the way for the Silver and Black when they are evaluating each prospect. The Raiders have had a big hole at the quarterback position for the last few seasons. Now with Brady leading the way, it is going to be a deep search.

The Raiders will have their work cut out for them, but they have to make sure they take their quarterback in this year's draft. The number one pick is not a pick that you get often. The Raiders have not had this pick since the 2007 draft. Now they get their shot and the one they have been waiting on for the last few drafts. The clear quarterback for the Raiders and for them to build with is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University.

Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He is the clear No. 1 overall player and quarterback that everyone should have at the top of their draft board. The Raiders are still going to do their homework on them, but he is everything the Raiders are looking for. The size, the arm, the skill set, but what makes him better and stand out is his leadership with his team, both on and off the field. That is something the Raiders need, and his work ethic is going to make him a better quarterback in the National Football League.

Fernando Mendoza on Tom Brady

Mendoza was asked who he would like to have dinner with as a guest. At the top of Mendoza's list is Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is interviewed after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"The present, I would say my dream dinner guest is Tom Brady," said Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza on the Heisman Trophy Podcast. "He is someone I looked up to my whole life, and I really love not only his play on the field, but his resilience and the way that he has conducted himself throughout his career."

"I was actually born in Boston, lived there for one year while my dad was on a medical residency up there. And he has been a special role model for me and a special, you know, idol ... My football role model to follow is always Tom Brady, as he has such resilience. And that is a thing that I think the Hoosiers have shown great this season."

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) scrambles against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

