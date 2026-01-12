What Should Encourage Raiders' Brass Most About Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders want to know what the quarterbacks coming out of college are looking like. With the Silver and Black having the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, they will likely take their franchise quarterback.

They want to make sure they do all their jobs in taking the right one and one that they all agree on. One that is going to give the team the best opportunity to win games of the future. That is what the Raiders need, after going the last few seasons without a stable quarterback.

The Raiders will have their work cut out for them, but it will only be between two quarterback prospects. One of the prospects could return to college for another season, but the clear favorite for the Raiders to land is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana.

He is the clear No. 1 overall player and quarterback that everyone should have at the top of their draft board. The Raiders are still going to do their homework on them, but he is everything the Raiders are looking for.

Raiders Prospect got better throughout the season

Mendoza is having one of the best seasons a quarterback in college football has ever had. Mendoza is leading his team to the college football playoff final and has already won the Heisman this season. Mendoza is a player who is a true leader, and his work ethic is unmatched.

Those are things you cannot simply teach. Mendoza has that and will have a lot to do with the Raiders turning it around in the future. He is one of the missing pieces and the biggest need for the Raiders.

"For him, they talk about this all the time with it slowing down for quarterbacks," said Muench on The Todd McShay Show. "When you prep the way that he does, and understand what he needs to execute within each play, it becomes easier to execute the throw, I think. And I think you have seen that. He did not have a big night in terms of attempts. But he knows exactly what he is doing. Whether he has to get off his first read to this third read."

"By the way, I think he has done a better job as the season has progressed. That is a real area of improvement for him. He has gotten better over the course of the year regardless. But that is specifically one area that I think that I have seen get better is getting through his reads."

