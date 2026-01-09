What the Raiders Must Weigh During Mendoza-Moore Debate

The Las Vegas Raiders' biggest need this offseason, outside of their new head coach, is a quarterback. The Raiders have still not found their quarterback, and it is a position that has not given stability in a long time.

Now, for the Raiders, they will get their shot at taking their choice at the quarterback position in this year's 2026 NFL Draft. Many are saying that the Raiders could go do something else with that pick, but that pick must be a quarterback.

The quarterback position is the most important in the NFL, and that could be a different maker for the Raiders for many years to come.

Having the No. 1 overall pick gives the Raiders the power to choose their quarterback, and they do not have to move up or trade picks to get the quarterback they want. They will evaluate and make the best decision possible for their franchise. Leading the way will be minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Raiders Quarterback Prospects

The Silver and Black will have two great prospects to look at this offseason who are coming out of college. That is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University and Dante Moore out of the University of Oregon. Both are great players, and they will be facing each other in the semi-finals of the College Football Playoffs. Mendoza, to many, is the more ready now quarterback going into the NFL. Well, many see Moore with more upside, but he has a longer period to adjust to the NFL game.

"Here is the thing with Mendoza. You see the interviews. Some people think it is cringing. Some people kind of love it," said NFL draft analyst Todd McShay on Wake Up Barstool.

"I am on the side of, when I watch the game, and I watch the players and how they respond to him, they just feed off his energy. And that is all that matters at the end of the day, whether you are in a locker room or on the field. There is a lot to like about Mendoza."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks to pass as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There is also a lot to like about Dante Moore. You talk to general managers. You talked to the head coach yesterday in the NFL. There is a lot of debate between the two. If you have to go win the most right now, Mendoza is the most ready. He got the stars, he got the maturity. But when you talk to people around Moore, they say he is mature for his age ... Moore is the best pure passer. He does things as a passer that few do, and Mendoza does not do at that level."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws the ball Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, during practice ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama Crimson Tide at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

