B.S. Brothers NFL Podcast Episode #51:  Raiders Hiring McDaniels

Take a look at the happenings of the National Football League, Las Vegas Raiders, Josh McDaniels, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The National Football League has become a 24-hour a day, 365-day a year entity, sitting squarely at the forefront of our nation's conscience.

Each week, I am joined by two of my dear childhood friends, Matt Duda and Chris Stoddard, to get the thoughts of someone who works daily around the NFL and two guys who are fans.

Like three guys sitting at the bar, who enjoy talking NFL football from the expert and fan perspective in one podcast.

· Celebrating for Matthew Stafford the former Detroit Lion who wins a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams

· If Brian Flores has proof that Stephen Ross tried to buy him off is the Miami Dolphins owner done?

· Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers' soap opera.

· Can the Pack afford Rodgers and Davante Adams?

· What about Davante Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders?

· How big was the hiring of Brian Flores for the Pittsburgh Steelers?

· The Tom Brady and Bruch Arians relationship

· Will Tom Brady play next year?

· Is Tom Brady destined to play for the San Francisco 49ers?

· The rise of the 12-month, 365-day NFL

· How big of a coup was it for Mark Davis to hire Josh McDaniels to coach the Las Vegas Raiders

