Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I am not sure what I hate more, you or cancer. I know you work for the team, but your constant cheerleading makes me vomit. Go back to college football; you suck. D. Jones

I think somebody needs a hug. Come on, buddy, I don't work for the Raiders. My job is to report what is going on. Things are good for the Raiders. But check this following email out.

Hondo, I know you only print emails from people that kiss your wide butt, but I hate you. You always hate on the Raiders. Go back to covering your losereines in Michigan. We don't need anyone else hating our team. B. Meyer

First, I covered Michigan State and the Big Ten, but let's both hope the Wolverine are the loserines when they take on the Spartans a week from Saturday. I am sorry you think I hate the Raiders; I promise, if you read above, that I have people that think I only love them. So, I guess I am doing OK.

Hondo, if you had to guess today, I know it is a guess; who will be the next Raiders coach? Ken Miller

If the Raiders have a playoff season, I believe it will be Rich Bisaccia.

Hondo, great call on Brandon Facyson being an impact guy. I was a little surprised when you said it, but he had a massive impact on Sunday. Love your work, Daily W.

Thank you, Daily. I love the name; with a name like Hondo, I love unique names.

Hondo, before Jon Gruden left, I heard you down here talking about Mike Mayock was a big Kenyan Drake guy. You also said there were some that felt Gruden was holding him back. I thought it was telling how good KD was last week with Gruden gone. Hope to hear you back on the radio here in Alabama soon. Trent F.

Mayock loved what Drake brought to the team. I am NOT saying Gruden didn't like him, but I am saying Mayock saw what you did on Sunday before they signed him. I know there were some, (I am not saying Mayock), but some in the organization that felt the Raiders were underutilizing him.

