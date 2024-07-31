Everything Las Vegas Raiders Coach Antonio Pierce Said From Training Camp
COSTA MESA, Cal.—The Las Vegas Raiders have come to California, Costa Mesa, specifically for training camp, and as always, where the Silver and Black go, so do we.
The pads came on today for the first time during the 2024 NFL Training Camp; today, we offer
Coach Antonio Pierce and everything he said from training camp.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
The Raiders are fortunate to have Antonio Pierce as their head coach. Here is a partial transcript of his most recent press conference.
Q: From your time as a player, do you have a specific favorite memory from your first time putting on pads at training camp?
Coach Pierce: "Yeah, I did an Oklahoma drill with Marty Schottenheimer, and that was real. And we had to go multiple times. Vets went, Bruce Smith went, Darrell Green went, some old guys. They didn't like it, but it was no fair dodging. It was very humbling."
Q: You said you guys are tackling live at the end. Are you trying to add in a safety element to that of not tackling all the way to the ground, or is it going to be full live?
Coach Pierce: "Full live. It's live football."
Q: It's been almost a week of the players eating together, talking football, being in this environment. How has it progressed until now, this brotherhood that you had set in mind?
Coach Pierce: “I think we're building something really special. It's a tight unit, not just with the players, but our staff, even our scouting department. We’ve got a lot of our college scouts here and they’ll be at practice again today. But just eating together, being in their meetings, all of us getting together and understanding what we're all trying to accomplish. And hearing it from myself and from [Tom] Telesco, and then that going down. I think the best part, a couple of days ago, we had Chef Guy [Fieri] here cook for our team. And I've never seen our team wait for a meal, but we had 91 players plus staff, over 150 people waiting to eat with Chef Guy and the celebrity chefs he brought down. And it was good to see everybody go into the team meeting room and just hang out and kind of bond and talk."
