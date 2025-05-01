The Las Vegas Raiders Have Vastly Improved
The Las Vegas Raiders had a quiet start to free agency but had a productive NFL Draft. Assuming all goes well, Las Vegas' draft haul should be solid enough to add a few wins to their record next season. They addressed their most glaring roster issues and have reason to expect improvement.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus analyzed the teams that he believes improved the most over the offseason in specific facets of the game. He believes the Raiders' ground game is one of the most improved units in the National Football League.
Cameron noted that "Pete Carroll knows the value of a strong running game and now stands to upgrade a backfield that ranked 32nd in PFF rushing grade (57.9) with the addition of Ashton Jeanty."
After fielding one of the worst rushing teams in the league over the past two seasons, the Raiders selecting running back Ashton Jeanty helps them transition to a more balanced team.
"Despite interest from teams hoping to move up for Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders stood pat and still landed one of the most dynamic running back prospects in years. Pete Carroll knows the value of a strong running game and now stands to upgrade a backfield that ranked 32nd in PFF rushing grade (57.9) with the back who led college football in PFF rushing grade each of the past two seasons," Cameron said.
"This rushing attack could become especially fun to watch in the red zone and short-yardage situations. The Raiders now have numerous pieces that afford them a chance to flex some creativity. A wildcat set featuring Jeanty, JJ Pegues, who scored seven touchdowns on 21 carries as Lane Kiffin’s wildcat quarterback, and Montana State product Tommy Mellott will be a nightmare for defenses.
Cameron noted that the Raiders did not make any major additions to its offensive line. However, they did add multiple talented offensive linemen in the draft.
"While the Raiders didn’t make any massive additions along the offensive line, Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant both showcase excellent movement skills that could further develop in Chip Kelly’s zone-heavy scheme. Each earned a 70.0-plus zone-run blocking grade in 2024, with Rogers posting a 72.4 mark and Grant boasting a 93.0," Cameron said.
Be sure you go ahead and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please then let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.