Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Four QBs Land in Top 10
The 2025 NFL draft has come and gone after a dramatic weekend in Green Bay, Wis., saw moves ranging from head-scratching to savvy across the league. As much as all 32 franchises believe they’ve found the missing pieces needed to win a Super Bowl in the near future, though, the work of assembling a team never stops as general managers and their scouting departments are already beginning to wipe their draft boards and turn their attention toward the ’26 crop of prospects on the long road to next year’s draft in Pittsburgh.
Who projects as a potential first-rounder after this fall in college football? Here’s a look at some of the key names to keep an eye out for this season and how they might fit with some franchises looking for an impact starter next spring in the Steel City.
The order was determined according to the latest postdraft win totals at BetMGM.
1. Cleveland Browns
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama Crimson Tide
After spending a hefty amount of draft capital assembling their quarterback room, the Browns would love to see Arch Manning enter the 2026 draft and for there to be an active trade market for the top pick. Most within Austin still believe he’ll stick around for another season, leaving Cleveland to shore up its offensive line with a mammoth left tackle in Proctor, who could become the sport’s best player up front if he continues his progression.
2. New York Giants
Caleb Downs, DB, Ohio State Buckeyes
A key leader on the reigning national champions, there’s a good case to be made that he’s been the best defensive player in college football since the second half of his freshman year at Alabama. There will be plenty of questions about positional value, with the Giants taking him inside the top five. Still, he’s great in coverage, a top-notch run defender and a true game-changer who could further elevate New York’s secondary.
3. New York Jets
Drew Allar, QB, Penn State Nittany Lions
After signing Justin Fields, it’s clear the Jets could be in the market for a new signal-caller to build the franchise around in 2026. Allar very well could have been a top-10 pick had he entered the ’25 draft, but returning to school should pay off long term as he rounds off a few of the edges when it comes to his decision making and starts to live up to the kind of ceiling that many believe he has.
4. Tennessee Titans
T.J. Parker, edge, Clemson Tigers
Usually, it’s the draft after taking a first-round quarterback that a team loads up on weapons for their young starter, but since Tennessee used most of its draft capital on that side of the ball, it makes it easy to go after a pass rusher like Parker, who certainly looks the part of a top-10 pick getting off the bus. He really came into his own as a sophomore in 2024 (11 sacks, 19.5 TFL) and could be the most disruptive player in the country on an excellent defense.
5. New Orleans Saints
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU Tigers
There’s a nonzero chance that the Saints would look to trade up to the top pick if native son Arch Manning enters the draft, but should that scenario not come to pass, Kellen Moore can still land a true franchise quarterback from just up the road in Nussmeier (whose dad just happens to be the team’s offensive coordinator).
6. Las Vegas Raiders
LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina Gamecocks
Sellers might be the most intriguing quarterback in the country in 2025, given the flashes he showed when healthy as the Gamecocks starter. He’s physically imposing with rare size and a cannon for an arm, and has bigger upside than just about anybody in the potential class of quarterbacks. His skill set will no doubt intrigue Pete Carroll and allow Vegas to find its long-term option under center.
7. Carolina Panthers
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami Hurricanes
Teams that dove into Cam Ward’s tape may have been drawn more toward his big offensive tackle at Miami before realizing that he wouldn’t be draft-eligible until 2026. Mauigoa checks off the boxes in terms of size, movement in the passing game and rushing attack. He’s playing for a terrific set of coaches who have a great history at developing offensive linemen. He is an easy addition for the Panthers as they look to keep Bryce Young upright.
8. Indianapolis Colts
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson Tigers
If the Colts are picking inside the top 10, there may well be a house cleaning in Indy regarding the front office, coaching staff and quarterback room. Klubnik has slowly but steadily improved over the course of his time as a starter at Clemson and returns to a team capable of winning it all this year.
9. Cleveland Browns (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
Nic Anderson, WR, LSU Tigers
Jerry Jeudy has been a solid addition since arriving, but the Browns could still use more at receiver to help whichever quarterback is the starter. Anderson’s injury-plagued 2024 campaign with the Oklahoma Sooners hampered his stock. Still, he is set to thrive in Baton Rouge with his size, speed and production that is sure to come in getting paired up with Nussmeier for a whole year, given what we saw of him as a true freshman in ’23.
10. New England Patriots
Peter Woods, DL, Clemson Tigers
No franchise seems to like defensive versatility more than the Pats, who will be thrilled to land somebody such as Woods who can play up and down the line. He’s better suited inside where he could be the top defensive tackle entering the draft if he remains as productive as he was last season.
11. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons)
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee Volunteers
The Oregon State Beavers transfer didn’t look out of place as one of the best corners in the SEC (four interceptions), and a key member of a College Football Playoff team. He should test off the charts at the combine and the fact that he’ll be tested more in 2025 after the departure of some of the Vols pass rushers could further enhance his stock as the potential CB1 in the draft.
12. Dallas Cowboys
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State Sun Devils
While he missed ASU’s final two games with an injury, Tyson had a phenomenal second half of 2024 and could be the best receiver in the country, not named Jeremiah Smith. The fact that he’s a Dallas-area native will only enhance his value in the eyes of the Cowboys, who finally appease their fans by drafting a high-profile offensive weapon.
13. Seattle Seahawks
Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah Utes
His teammate Spencer Fano gets a little more public recognition, but Lomu has the potential to be the first of Utah tackles taken given how well-rounded he is in pass protection. Seattle picked up the fifth-year option for Charles Cross, but regardless of his future with the team, Lomu would be a great long-term option, who would fit in nicely next to this year’s first-round pick, Grey Zabel.
14. Miami Dolphins
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson Tigers
The Dolphins have been retooling their secondary this offseason, and that could further be the case if they opt to move Jalen Ramsey. Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons defensive back A.J. Terrell, isn’t quite the ideal size for corners, but he plays like a bulldog. He attacks the ball when it’s in the air and is a surprisingly nosy defender when it comes to playing the run (three forced fumbles last year).
15. Minnesota Vikings
Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina Gamecocks
After his old partner Nick Emmanwori was drafted by Seattle last week, it will be up to Kilgore to take over as one of the leaders of the South Carolina secondary in 2025. He’s long-armed and rangy, but isn’t opposed to stepping up to make tackles in the run game, either. Kilgore led the SEC in picks last season and could be a potential option for the Vikings as they keep looking for answers on the back end.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana Hoosiers
At 6' 5" and 225 pounds, Mendoza looks like an NFL quarterback but really has a chance to elevate his stock by playing in the Big Ten after a quality campaign as a starter with the California Golden Bears. He has a bit of moxy and could be the actual long-term Big Ben successor in Pittsburgh.
17. Arizona Cardinals
Caleb Banks, DL, Florida Gators
Banks flashed down the stretch last season and with some further polish could turn into a realistic option in the first round, given his size and excellent quickness. Pairing him alongside Walter Nolen III could form quite the tandem for the Cardinals.
18. Chicago Bears
Keldric Faulk, DL, Auburn Tigers
A lengthy, twitchy edge rusher, Faulk has a chance to keep building upon two quality seasons as a key member of the Tigers defense (seven sacks, 11 TFLs in 2024). If he lives up to his trajectory, he could be a nice answer for the Bears as they face a potential decision point with Montez Sweat and a more long-term answer beyond Dayo Odeyingbo.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas Longhorns
After arriving as a five-star true freshman, Hill has been a monster in the middle of the Longhorns defense, making plays all over the field. He moves incredibly well for a linebacker of his size and seems tailor-made for the modern NFL game with his ability to shut down rushing lanes as easily as he drops into coverage.
20. Houston Texans
Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama Crimson Tide
Lawson has NFL size, impressive instincts and had a notable impact on the Tide’s defense when he was in the lineup. His injury history will count against him, but he’s a real impact player on the field given what he can do in all phases. Still, he should allow DeMeco Ryans to have a little more flexibility with his linebacking corps.
21. Green Bay Packers
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Packers loaded up on offensive weapons during their hometown draft, but would be wise to return to the well if Love is around for their next first-round pick. The Fighting Irish star is a threat to take it to the house on every run and could be an extremely dangerous weapon in Green Bay’s scheme, given his ability on all three downs.
22. Denver Broncos
Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt Commodores
Once a college quarterback, Stowers has taken nicely to tight end and should turn heads in the SEC this season with some off-the-charts athleticism. It could be a relatively weak year at the position, so his testing numbers combined with a breakout campaign at Vandy could be enough to make him a fun weapon for Sean Payton.
23. Cincinnati Bengals
Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon Ducks
The retooling of the Bengals defense figures to be a multiyear process and Thieneman could be a nice asset to add to a secondary that gave up too many big plays. His speed sets him apart, but he has a chance to really thrive with the move to Oregon.
24. Los Angeles Rams
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah Utes
The Rams have a pair of first-round picks and could trade up to find Matthew Stafford’s successor. The hunch remains they’ll try to keep this window open right away. In Fano, they could land a plug-and-play right tackle replacement for Rob Havenstein who would be a nice fit for Sean McVay’s scheme.
25. Los Angeles Chargers
Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon Ducks
You can never have enough pass rushers and that’s particularly true in the AFC West, given quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Geno Smith and Bo Nix. Uiagalelei is from Southern California and has that ideal combination of size and burst off the edge, to say nothing of his high motor as a defender that is sure to endure him to Jim Harbaugh & Co. in L.A.
26. Washington Commanders
Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami Hurricanes
GM Adam Peters signed a ton of free agents to help Dan Quinn retool the Commanders defense, but Washington needs to eventually get younger on that side of the ball. Landing Bain is a great way to do that and a tremendous value here, given that he’s capable of turning into a top-10 pick with another good season in Coral Gables, Fla.
27. San Francisco 49ers
Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State Buckeyes
If DC Robert Saleh is looking for a new chess piece to help elevate the 49ers defense, Styles could fit the bill. A former safety, he has the bulk to be an incredible asset near the line of scrimmage while becoming a real weapon when it comes to covering some of the elite tight ends.
28. Baltimore Ravens
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU has been a factory when it comes to producing first-round picks at wide receiver and Tate could well be next. He has great size in a year where there are a ton of options better suited to the slot and he has a chance to really elevate his game as defenses gear up to stop teammate Jeremiah Smith in 2025.
29. Detroit Lions
Evan Stewart, WR, Oregon Ducks
Stewart’s speed catches your eye, but he has a chance to become an all-around threat at receiver after another year in Eugene, Ore. With the Lions potentially looking to move on from Jameson Williams, Stewart could be an excellent replacement who can play off Amon-Ra St. Brown in Detroit.
30. Buffalo Bills
Isaac Smith, S, Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Bills could look for some new options in the secondary, and Smith is the rare safety who actually led the SEC in tackles last season to prove how well he can play the run in addition to dropping deep. He has the speed and solid size to become an excellent option for teams at the next level.
31. Kansas City Chiefs
Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State Nittany Lions
If Singleton falls to the Chiefs, everybody in the league will be cursing how they let a good player land in the same backfield as Mahomes. He’s adept at running between the tackles as he is getting out into the flat (eight receiving TDs), and should be plenty fresh for the NFL, given how he’s split carries with Kaytron Allen in Happy Valley.
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington Huskies
The reigning champs seem unlikely to bring back Jahan Dotson, and A.J. Brown’s not getting any younger. Boston has fantastic size on the outside (6' 4", 209 pounds) and is primed for a big campaign playing for a head coach who also happens to be GM Howie Roseman’s college roommate.