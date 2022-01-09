Las Vegas Raiders Rich Bisaccia has the full support of the players and staff.

For much of this season, there seemed to be no conceivable way that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia might be promoted to head coach and be back with the Las Vegas Raiders next season.

However, with the Raiders (9-7) having won their last three games and being only a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas away from making the playoffs for the first time since 2016, that perspective has changed dramatically.

That decision ultimately is up to owner Mark Davis, but Bisaccia has plenty of support on the Raiders coaching staff and in the locker room.

“I love having him as my head coach and he’s somebody I’ve been able to go to for advice from day one from the time I came here three years ago,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. “He’s the same guy every single day, works his ass off and keeps things real, doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

“You know he’s in your corner no matter what and all the guys in the locker room really respond to him.”

Added tackle Kolton Miller: “Rich, from the first day he took over, has brought that intensity and energy into meetings and practice. You just want to do the best job for him every day. We really respect the guy, and we love him.”

The 61-year-old Bisaccia was an assistant coach for 38 years before getting his first head job, on an interim basis, this season when Coach Jon Gruden of the Raiders resigned in October in the wake of an email scandal.

Bisaccia had been assistant head coach and special teams coordinator with the Raiders since 2018 and led the Silver and Black to a 34-24 victory over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in his first game at the helm, followed by a 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders were then 5-2 after a 3-0 start, but lost their next three games and skidded to 5-5, and there was talk that Davis would replace Bisaccia at the end of the season—with college coaches Dabo Swinney of Clemson, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and David Shaw of Stanford being named as leading candidates.

Swinney even appeared in Raiders gear alongside Davis on the sidelines before against the Washington Football Team in Las Vegas on Dec. 5.

And Harbaugh is said to have a new contract on his desk that he has delayed signing, perhaps hoping that Davis will select him as the next head coach of the Raiders.

However, after that three-game losing streak, the Raiders upset the Dallas Cowboys, 36-33, on Thanksgiving at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and have won four of their last six games to retain their playoff chances.

Bisaccia has a 6-5 record since taking over for Gruden, keeping the Raiders headed in the right direction in a strange season that also included the team having to release wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after he was arrested for being responsible for a deadly DUI.

“I’ve known Rich for years and I think what stands out, every place he’s been, he's been an unbelievable leader,” Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “His leadership qualities, he’s touched the lives of many. You can go anyplace he’s been and it’s not just special teams, players. I know when I was at the Chargers, his relationship with (quarterback) Philip Rivers, his relationship in Dallas with people. He just has a unique ability to really relate to anybody from any walk of life. He’s authentic as it comes.

“And that’s what the players appreciate the most, I think. They know what they’re getting every day. I really think his leadership through our challenging times, his consistency, he’s demanding, but yet he gives the players and coaches flexibility to get the work done. I think everybody in this building knows he has our back. I can’t say enough about the man. I mean just the consistency how he's gone through this (season), the leadership he’s presented to the team, it really gave us a chance to fight through some of that adversity.”

Added Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson: “(Bisaccia) has extremely strong leadership skills. Great communicator. I think he genuinely cares about the people that he serves, whether it be coaches and players. And that’s just been a real strong quality that few people have, but just a genuine caring and appreciation for those around him. And that coupled with his strong leadership skills, makes him an easy guy to want to root for and want to play for and want the coach for.”

In unspoken terms, Bisaccia seems to have plenty of support within the Silver and Black to be promoted—win or lose on Sunday.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter