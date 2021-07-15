Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I enjoy listening to you on Raider Nation Radio. It fascinated me when you had on Alex Leatherwood's coach before the draft talking about him. Now that the draft has some distance from it, how did you know that the Raiders liked him and wanted him? Mark Painter

I had heard from people inside the Las Vegas Raiders that they were very high on him. I had also listened to the same from people in Alabama. I liked his game and style and thought it was a no-brainer.

Hondo, I thought it was really classy of you to stick up for Vinny Bonsignore last week in your article. Like you said, you are competitors, and it reaffirmed to me why he and you are the only ones I listen to. Really like you covering Raider Nation. Jeff Henry

Thank you, Jeff. It is easy to defend good people, and Vinny is a good guy. Thank you for watching, listening, and reading. If you are unsure what Jeff is asking about, YOU CAN CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Hondo, 12 days from camp. Give me a name that no one, and I mean no one, is talking about that you think we might be at the end. Patrick Wright

That one is easy. D.J. Turner is that guy. More coming on him later.

