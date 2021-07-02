Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I am not sure if this fits your question and answer article; if it doesn't, could you reply to me privately. What are your thoughts on the Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk and Vinny Bonsignore from the Las Vegas Review-Journal feud? Thank you, Lisa Kovach

Lisa, I am not familiar with all of the details, but I am VERY comfortable saying this. I have had multiple interactions with Mike, and I know Vinny. While Vinny and I compete every day covering this team, he is a fine man. I am proud to call him a colleague and friend. He is a great person and excellent at his job. If there is an actual feud or a disagreement, I would have no hesitation to say that I would most certainly side with Vinny.

Hondo, I love your takes. What young guy on offense and young guy on defense do you think takes the biggest leaps in 2021. I was hoping you could give it to me, Uncle Hondo need some scoop. Lance Mackey

What a great question. One, I don't think will surprise you, and one I think will. On offense, I think Henry Ruggs. Not having OTA's and mini-camps devastated him last year. On Defense, here is the surprise. I think Maxx Crosby moves from being the best Raiders defensive end to be an elite NFL end. Ngakoue is going to impact him in a big way. Ngakoue will take some of the opponent's attention away from Maxx.

Do you have a question you want to see printed in next week's question and answer article? Please email it to me at SpartanNationMail@yahoo.com

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter