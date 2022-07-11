Answering Your Raiders Questions:  Parham, Leatherwood, and More

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the season approaching, you had plenty of them.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Uncle Hondo, I was shocked in your article answering questions that you had Lester Cotton ahead of Dylan Parham as a starter. Could you explain that? Thank you, Raider Steve, in Kansas

Sure I can. I was asked based on the roster at that exact time, if the season started right then, who I thought would start. At that exact time, it was a mini-camp, and Dylan is still learning. That was not a slam on him at all. I believe he will be a starter this season, sooner rather than later, but not if the season started at that moment.

Good afternoon Hondo, it’s becoming clear that the current Raider coaching staff believes they can coach up one of the players that we have on the roster to be serviceable if not solid starter. Do you think it would be in the best interest of this team’s playoffs chances to sign a proven free agent that can be a bridge till we draft a solid Right Tackle? David Alvarez

If the right player was there for the right money, I believe they would. The fact that they haven’t, at this point tells you they are pretty confident. Until they are proven wrong, you have to trust Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels.

Hondo, do you have any thoughts on Sandra Douglass Morgan being named team President? Kyle T. Sacramento

She is very smart, and that is vital in her position. Not having a football background (coming from another part of the football world) isn’t as concerning. She isn’t the GM or running personnel.

Hondo, when does training camp officially kick-off? M. Coats Detroit

June 18. One week from today.

Hondo, if you had to pick a player on offense and defense that we need to be watching this year, who are they? Not obvious. Peggy W.

On offense, I would say Alex Leatherwood. The New England Patriots liked Alex in the NFL Draft. They would have taken him in the first round, as I reported at the time. They like him, but he is on a very short leash. McDaniels/Ziegler/Davis is about winning right now. On defense, I would say Johnathan Abram. I don’t know anyone inside this organization that doesn’t like him. He has a ton of raw talent and works hard. He has to put it all together this season. I think he takes a lot of criticism for his play that gets personal, and that is wrong and unfortunate.

Hondo, I know you printed a story projecting the roster. Where can I find that? Stephen B.

Here is the link, and you can see it below as well:

# Position Name

1. QB Derek Carr

2. QB Jarrett Stidham

3. FB Jakob Johnson

4. RB Josh Jacobs

5. RB Kenyan Drake

6. RB Brandon Bolden

7. RB Zamir White

8. WR Davante Adams

9. WR Hunter Renfrow

10. WR Mack Hollins

11. WR Demarcus Robinson

12. WR Keelan Cole

13. OL Andre James

14. T Kolton Miller

15. OL Dylan Parham

16. OL John Simpson

17. OL Brandon Parker

18. OL Denzelle Good

19. OL Alex Leatherwood

20. OL Lester Cotton

21. OL Thayer Mumford

22. OL Jermaine Eleumunor

23. TE Foster Moreau

24. TE Darren Waller

25. TE Nick Bowers

26. DL Maxx Crosby

27. DL Chandler Jones

28. DT Johnathan Hankins

29. DL Bilal Nichols

30. DL Clelin Ferrell

31. DL Malcolm Koonce

32. DL Neil Farrell Jr.

33. DL Matthew Butler

34. DL Vernon Butler

35. DL Kendal Vickers

36. CB Rock Ya-Sin

37. CB Trayvon Mullen Jr.

38. CB Nate Hobbs

39. CB Anthony Averett

40. CB Darius Phillips

41. LB Jayon Brown

42. LB Denzel Perryman

43. LB Divine Deablo

44. LB Micah Kiser

45. LB Kenny Young

46. LB Kyle Fackrell

47. S Trevon Moehrig

48. S Johnathan Abram

49. S Tyree Gillespie

50. S Duron Harmon

51. LS Trent Sieg

52. P A.J. Cole

53. K Daniel Carlson

