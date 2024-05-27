Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast Answers Your Question From Around the World
HENDERSON, Nev.--As the Las Vegas Raiders, and all of America takes the day off to honor the memory of the amazing men and women who gave their lives for our nation, we again bring you the latest information on your beloeved Silver and Black.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode answers your questions and emails worldwide.
You can watch the entire podcast below, and if you prefer, you can listen when you click here.
Silver and Black defensive coordinator Patrick Graham spoke about the growth and emergence of defensive lineman Tyree Wilson. He deflected credit towards his coaching, but we all saw the masterful job he did. "Well, the moving the defensive end inside, that's always been a part of just like for any rookie edge rusher, both for myself and for Robbie Leonard, who's our D-line coach who does a great job. It teaches them to use their hands, because they're dealing with the more immediate block from the guard or the center, so I thought that was really critical to Tyree's [Wilson] development that's going to help him out on the edge. I've told you before, we utilize that before in the past, the different spots I've been, so that was good. And then with the whole offseason, he's doing what everybody else is doing. I don't want to single him out, but they're all working hard. They've got a great kinship or camaraderie going on that D-line room and it's infectious and it's spreading throughout the defense, and you always feel those guys out there on the field whether you hear him or you feel him. It's a beautiful thing to see."
