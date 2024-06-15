What is Different About Raiders 2023 First-Round Pick Tyree Wilson This Offseason
The Las Vegas Raiders will once again rely on their defense to help the offense stay in games. Last season, the Raiders' defense was the team's strong point. The unit is still looking to improve going into the 2024 season.
A big reason the Raiders' defense will take a step forward and be even better than last year is because of second-year defensive end Tyree Wilson.
Wilson was taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. When the Raiders selected Wilson, they knew he was going to be a project and did not anticipate him to play as much as a typical first-round pick in their first season.
Wilson did not have the rookie season he wanted, mostly because he was coming off an injury in college and transitioning into the NFL, which is not easy for any player. Wilson has raw talent and is physically strong. He did show some sparks here and there last season.
With a full season ahead of him, Wilson should take a significant step forward because he is led by one of the best defensive players in the NFL, Maxx Crosby. Wilson has been doing his best to keep up with Crosby and also learning anything and everything from his teammate.
Our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. discussed what he saw from Wilson in mandatory minicamp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Tyree Wilson looks different," Carpenter said. "Physically, he looks the same. He has been a freak of nature, his body looks like it could be sculped in Rome of the Roman gods or Greek gods in Athens. ... When I say he looks different, he never pouted last year. ... He was getting crap from the public, even though I reported they knew he was not going to be healthy, people just send barrage at him. ... He was walking around with confidence. He was walking around, he knew where to be, he was comfortable. You could tell he is healthy. His smile was back. Football was fun for him today. That stood out to me of him this off season. Football is fun for him."
