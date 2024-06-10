How Critical is 2024 For Las Vegas Raiders' Tyree Wilson?
Expectations are high for Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Tyree Wilson going into his second season in the league. They should be, and he has them for himself.
But, as we have previously reported, the Raiders knew when they picked him he wouldn't be fully healhty until the 2024 season.
Wilson, the 2023 NFL Draft's No. 7 overall selection, did not have the season he or Raider Nation was hoping for, but it was also more what they expected.
Many factors contributed to that. From his foot surgery to not finding a permanent role to the emergence of Malcolm Koonce, Wilson was seemingly behind the ball from the beginning. For those who didn't keep in mind that he wasn't healthy.
Because of those reasons, it’s a big year for Wilson. One Raiders executive said of Wilson's 2023 season to us, "It was like a medical redshirt year in college. We understand that going in."
But, is it a ‘make or break’ year for him? Does he absolutely have to put it together in 2024 or risk falling past the point of no return?
The answer, simply, is no.
If Wilson doesn’t make strides next season, it doesn’t necessarily mean his NFL career is in jeopardy. It’s simply too early in his career to write him off. Plus, it’s very likely he makes a jump. And there are a few major reasons why.
For starters, Wilson showed flashes of improvement at the end of the season. As he got healthier, he became more productive. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson generated 16 total pressures from Week 11 onward. Before that, he had only generated eight pressures.
Wilson now has the chance to parlay that end-of-year momentum into a healthy offseason, which he didn’t have in his rookie year. He has the chance to work on more pass-rush moves and keep himself in shape, which he needed to do last year.
Also, Wilson is working with superstar teammate Maxx Crosby this offseason. Who better to teach him to improve on his shortcomings?
Koonce’s emergence ended up being a blessing in disguise for Wilson. It resulted in him moving inside and rushing on the interior, where he found a role for himself. Because there is a reliable option opposite Crosby, Wilson can play freely on the inside and isn’t tasked with what Koonce has become.
So, to close, is it an important year for Wilson? Does he need to produce more than he did in his rookie season? Yes. The Raiders didn’t draft him so high for him not to.
But it’s not like his career will be over if he doesn’t become an All-Pro right away, so Raiders fans need to give Wilson time to make strides.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.