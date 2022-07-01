Raiders' Praised:  Offseason Grades, Analysis for Every NFL Team

The Las Vegas Raiders received a super grade, and we offer the best and worst decisions of all 32-teams in the NFL over the past six months.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The much-anticipated 2022 campaign will begin with the Las Vegas Raiders training camp in just 17 days. Expectations are soaring in the Raider Nation.

My colleagues and I, who cover all 32 NFL teams have collaborated to bring you an in-depth analysis by an expert on each of the teams, as a primer for the start of this campaign.

Below you can read my analysis of your Silver and Black, and at the bottom, you can see the insider analysis of the rest of the league.

Las Vegas Raiders

Key additions: Davante Adams, WR (FA); Chandler Jones, DE (FA); Anthony Averett, CB (FA), Brandon Bolden, WR (FA); Mack Hollins, WR (FA), Zamir White, RB (Draft), Neil Farrell Jr., DL (Draft), Matthew Butler, DL (Draft)

Key losses: Yannick Ngakoue, DE (Trade), Nick Kwiatkoski, LB (Released), Cory Littleton, LB (Released), Carl Nassib, DL (Released)



Offseason grade: A. The Las Vegas Raiders added the best offensive, and defensive free agents to a ten-win team, that was the fifth seed in the AFC Playoffs. The Raiders upgraded their coaching staff with Josh McDaniels, and the addition of GM Dave Ziegler has the Raiders working in the same direction. The key additions of several free agents, as the Silver and Black are poised to make a legitimate run at the AFC West title.

