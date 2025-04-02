An Intriguing First Round Suggestion for the Rams
When the Los Angeles Rams informed veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp early in the offseason that they would seek a trade partner, it seemed to be a sudden move. Although his play had declined, the quickness with which the Rams made their decision was curious, at the very least.
Moving on from Kupp made sense financially at the time, so much so that they did not need another reason other than money to let him go. Losing Kupp made an already average group of wide receivers even more average. It was unclear what the Rams' plans were at wide receiver.
However, Los Angeles signed veteran wide receiver Davante Adams to erase any concerns about the team's wide receivers. Still, the Rams could decide to add another talented wide receiver in the upcoming NFL Draft. Doing so would be somewhat unexpected but could work in their favor.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network recently released his mock draft predictions for every team in the National Football League. While most other mock drafts have the Rams selecting other positions, Infante believes the Rams must consider wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.
"The Los Angeles Rams have done a great job maintaining a strong defensive line post-Aaron Donald, but they could still improve at linebacker to take their defense to the next level," Infante said.
"Emeka Egbuka is a sturdy, reliable receiver with good hands and quick lateral movements as both a route runner and a ball carrier. Don’t let the hype around his past and current Buckeyes teammates fool you; Egbuka’s tape looks the part of a future NFL starting wide receiver."
After restructuring his contract, the Rams appeared determined to give quarterback Matthew Stafford more to work with on offense. If Los Angeles can do that and continue building out their defense and other areas on offense, the sky is the limit.
Conversely, the Rams' selection late in the first round largely depends on their needs and the players still available. Unlike teams at the front of the draft, the Rams have the luxury of drafting freely and not necessarily based on roster needs, making wide receiver a legitimate option.
