2 Defining Stats that Led to Rams' Win Over Bears

It wasn't pretty, but the Los Angeles Rams got it done. For the second straight week, they eked out a narrow win to advance to the NFC Conference Championship. They began their 2025 NFL playoff run by surviving the Carolina Panthers' best shot, 34-31. After that, they were rewarded with another road trip.



The Rams didn't just have to take on the Chicago Bears in the Divisional Round. They also had to defeat the brutal Midwest winter. Pundits all week regurgitated the idea that the freezing weather and snow flurries would play a huge role in the matchup between LA and Chicago. That proved to be true, but the Rams still came out on top in an ugly slugfest, 20-17 in overtime.



How the Rams got the best of the Bears



Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant (14) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) after intercepting a pass thrown by quarterback Caleb Williams (not pictured) during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

1. Chicago Bears 3-for-6 on fourth-down conversions



The Los Angeles Rams knew that they'd need an impressive defensive stand against the Chicago Bears. Their opponent had shown the ability to put up points in a hurry throughout the 2025 NFL season, including in their roaring fourth-quarter comeback win over the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the playoffs. With the brutal outdoor conditions, LA wasn't going to be able to rely on Matthew Stafford and the offense too heavily.



The Rams did a lot of impressive things on defense, including picking off Caleb Williams thrice and holding Kyle Monangai to just 2.8 yards per carry on 13 attempts. However, their most notable achievement on that side of the ball was turning Head Coach Ben Johnson's aggressiveness against him. The Bears went for it six times on fourth down — maintaining the gungho approach they showed all year — but only converted on 50 percent. LA forced turnovers on downs inside of its own territory three times, leading the way for the narrow three-point win in overtime.



Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) shakes hands with tight end Davis Allen (87) after kicking a thirty-two yard field goal against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

2. Harrison Mevis 2/2 FGs, 2/2 XPs



The Rams were believed to have two significant disadvantages going into this game: their discomfort in the Chicago winter and their special teams play. LA fired its special teams coordinator, Chase Blackburn, just a few weeks before the playoffs began, and changed kickers midseason, from Joshua Karty to Harrison Mevis.



Their inability to consistently hit field goals cost the Rams a handful of games throughout the season, and it could have made the difference between a second-round exit and a trip to the Conference Championship. However, with the absolute highest stakes on the line, Mevis was perfect when LA needed him the most. Despite the horrendous weather, he nailed all four of his kicks, including the ultimate game-winner from 42 yards out.

To see all our coverage of Rams-Seahawks in the NFC Championship, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.