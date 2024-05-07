Rams News: Los Angeles Ringing in AAPI Month with Unique Docuseries
The Los Angeles Rams are celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by releasing a three-part mini docuseries on Rams legend and Filipino-American quarterback Roman Gabriel. Each mini episode of the docuseries lasts 60-90 seconds and will air on the Rams' Instagram and Twitter pages. The first episode came out last Friday.
Rams studios partnered up with AMAZN HQ, a media company looking to bring more coverage and recognition to Asian and Asian-American athletes, to create this docuseries.
"Roman Gabriel Jr. is one of the greatest Asian American sports trailblazers our community has ever seen," said AMAZN HQ Founder and CEO Pranav Iyer, via Rams Communications. "However, to this day, very few know the story about his heritage, cultural pride and barrier-breaking feats. We hope that through this series we shed light on the Gabriel family and celebrate the iconic life of Roman Gabriel Jr."
Gabriel, who recently passed away this year on April 20, was one of the NFL's best quarterbacks during the 1960s-70s. The No. 2 overall pick in the 1962 NFL Draft, Gabriel went on to become the NFL MVP in 1969 after throwing for 2,549 yards and leading the NFL with 24 touchdowns through 14 games. He was the first Filipino-American quarterback in the NFL, and is the lone Asian-American to win the NFL's MVP award.
Known as one of the NFL's first gunslingers and having a great arm, Gabriel also led the NFL in touchdown passes twice, passing yards in 1973, won the Comeback Player of the Year award, and was a first-team All-Pro in 1969. Gabriel remains the Rams' franchise leader with 154 career touchdown passes. He was also a two-time All-American at N.C. State, and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.