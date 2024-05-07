How Much Longer Can Rams Count on Matthew Stafford?
Health and age could continue to dog Pro Bowl Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the years to come.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound signal caller has found a second life on his second team, earning his second Pro Bowl honor last year on the heels of leading the club to a Super Bowl victory in 2022.
But he's also been dealing with some major injury issues, and as he ages it's hard to see that becoming less of an issue.
He inked a four-season, $160 million contract extension ($130 million guaranteed) right after winning the Big Game. And then he had an elbow surgery. A concussion and a spinal cord contusion limited him to just nine healthy games in the following season, and the Rams fell precipitously, finishing with a 5-12 record and missing the playoffs entirely.
In 2023, Stafford enjoyed a major comeback. He played in 15 of 17 possible regular season games, leading the Rams to a 10-7 record (9-6 when he played) and a wild card game. He passed for 3,965 yards, going 326-of-521 on his pass attempts. The Georgia product registered 24 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, recording a 92.5 passer rating.
Rumors have abounded this offseason that Stafford, 36, is hoping to restructure his contract for more guaranteed money. He's been productive thus far when healthy, and a useful steward for the program's offense. But how long will he last as a true QB1? Even these days, with a less contact-focused defenses, quarterbacks still eventually fall off, generally in their mid-to-late-30s. It can happen at any time going forward, and it is risky to retain Stafford too much longer than his current deal, which will expire in 2026, his age-38 season.
Sean McVay is a wunderkind, and should be able to put together an elite offense once again with younger talent under center, when the time comes.
