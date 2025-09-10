Which Special Things Are In Store for Rams Dynamic WRs
The Los Angeles Rams offense is something special. They are going to be hard to stop this season, and they are looking to get better each week. The Rams, once everything starts clicking, it is going to take them to another whole different level.
The Rams are coming off their Week 1 win, looking to improve for Week 2. The Rams' offensive weapons were key in that game. When the Rams could not find a rhythm early in the game. They turned to their stars on the offense side of the ball in the second half, and they took over. They made the plays they needed to and secured the win.
The two top wide receivers, Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, are two special players that any team could ask for. The fact that the Rams have both of them is still unbelievable to think about. Those two made their presence felt in Week 1. They are looking to get going in Week 2 and continue to improve as the season goes on. These two are going to give their opponents nightmares because you cannot cover them both.
Adams and Nacua
“It was great. I don't take it for granted. I love being out there with those guys. I love getting to work with them,” Stafford said. “Just happy that I was able to kind of get through what was going on. A lot of support from a lot of people, teammates, coaches, trainers, everybody (and) family. A lot of appreciation goes to those people for helping me. Put a bunch of work in and was able to get back to this point. Just happy to do it. I love being out there. I love playing.”
“A lot of the game plan is geared to get us involved. Puka had a great game,” said Davante Adams. “I think there's a lot more we can build on, for sure.”
“It's huge. He has a ton of respect, and rightfully so. He’s an unbelievable player. He's made a bunch of big plays,” Stafford said of Adams. “It's fun to go out there and work with him, get to throw the ball to a guy that's a future Hall of Famer. Unbelievable player. I feel lucky.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE