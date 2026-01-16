Davante Adams Reveals What Mathew Stafford Brings to the Table

One of the best signings, if not the best signing that any team made last offseason, is when the Los Angeles Rams went out and brought in veteran and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

That was a move that shocked a lot of people because they did not think that the Rams would be the team to sign him. But the Rams did end up signing Adams, and it has been a great addition to the team this season. Adams led the NFL in touchdowns this season and is looking for more.

Right now, Adams and the Rams are in the playoffs, where they are looking to keep their season alive and get a step closer to the Super Bowl.

That is one of the biggest reasons why the Rams went out and got Adams. They want to make sure they have the right weapons around veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Rams were missing that redzone target, and that is what Adams has brought to the Rams this season, and now he is looking to go all the way.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Davante Adams on Matthew Stafford

"I mean the most poised individual I have been around," said Rams wide receiver Davante Adams on the Stephen A. Smith Show. "And I say that because I do not say that comparing him to Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr, Brett Hundley, Jimmy Garoppolo, whoever."

"I compare him to me, to be honest. I think about it, and I am like, I think about the poise, and I think about how I am and how fiery I get in certain moments, whether it is good or bad. And I just think about this dude, and he is just 'Cool as the other side of the pillow.'

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"It does not matter if he threw a pick or a 70-yard touchdown. I aspire to have that type of, you know, control of my emotions. For him to be as fiery as he is and get as rowdy as he can get, I mean, he stays cool ... You could fill it, you could feel the calmness and just the control he has the whole game.

The connection between Stafford and Adams has been something special to watch all season long. It has made the offense better, and superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua is part of it as well. This Rams offense is the best that remains and they are looking to do something special. The Rams made the right move by signing Adams.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; NFL Network reporter Sara Walsh (left) interviews Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) after a NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

