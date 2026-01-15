The Reason Behind Davante Adams' and Puka Nacua's Successful Partnership

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have an elite receiver duo in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua. While simply having both men on the same field has been a massive benefit to the organization, the real pay off has come from what happens behind the scenes.

This week, Adams reflected on his relationship with Nacua, pointing out several factors that make then one of the NFL's premier pass catching duo.

The Teacher and the Student

Nacua has been Adams' biggest fan from the jump, asking him to take a leadership role for the room. Adams, who was hesitent to overstep, has gracefully eased into being a part-time player/ part-time teacher.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Adams spoke on lessons he's provided but also cites that it's the natural relationships between the pass catchers that spur conversations that lead into lessons and that it's not a one way street. Adams stated he benefits just as much from the talks.

“It's just day to day," stated Adams. "It's not like one instance. It started with him trying to get me to lead the lines and get out there so he can watch me versus running out and then trying to turn around and watch. I mean that's been the common theme with him since I've been here is just being an open vessel, always being open and willing to learn."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass against Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I assert myself when it's time as far as giving unsolicited advice. A lot of times these guys just bring up certain things naturally or organically and it'll find a way to present itself or moments for me to come forward as a leader and help out. All these guys are that way. It's not just Puka though and I learned a lot from him too. It goes both ways.”

The Complementary Partnership

The reason the Rams got rid of Cooper Kupp and brought in Davante Adams is due to the fact the Sean McVay offense does not need two Cooper Kupps. Nacua, who replaced Kupp in his role, has greatly benefited from playing against a defense also looking to stop the tall and stout Adams.

Adams spoke on their differences and why that's a positive, citing the fact that their different builds and skill sets allow them to learn new tools from one another.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“I think we're a lot different as receivers," added Adams. "We accomplish the same things, but just the way we get things done is different. The way I move, the way he moves, the way he beats man coverage and the way I beat it. I've learned some things in the way that he does things and I think that it's made just our team better in general, just being able to learn how he moves and some of the physicality he uses and some of the footwork that I use that I try to shed on the rest of the room as well. It's great. Obviously, we're a great compliment to each other because it's two great receivers that take this game and our craft very serious and continue to build on it.”

Ahead of the Curve

Despite being on the path towards the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Adams has had to overcome many hurdles in his young career to develop into the All-Pro talent that he is. Adams mentioned that Nacua is already far ahead of where Adams was at Nacua's age but it's Nacua similar mindset that has accelerated his growth.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Davante Adams during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I was very critically of myself, very hard on myself and I definitely didn't get off to a start like Puka did," stated Adams. "There was a lot more to be critical about then what possibly he can. He still finds a way similarly to be hard on himself, to make sure that he can continue to get better and that's why you've seen the growth in his career but also just throughout the season and game to game this year.”

Nacua finished the 2025 NFL season as the league's leader in receptions. Adams finished as the NFL's leader in reception touchdowns.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.