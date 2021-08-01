Donald & Coach McVay: A Joking Rams ‘Disagreement'

Aaron Donald & Coach Sean McVay: A Joking Rams ‘Disagreement'
Aaron Donald and Sean McVay generally see things eye-to-eye when it comes to their Los Angeles Rams. But the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and his coach now have themselves a friendly disagreement.
“Yeah, I’m getting older,” said Donald, who just turned 30. “I feel it.”
“He looks pretty damn good to me,” McVay said with a laugh when asked about any age-related decline in the work of the dominant defensive tackle. “He has got that same look in his eye. … I think he’s going to pick up right where he left off and what he has done since I’ve been fortunate enough to be around him has been pretty spectacular.”
As Donald has won the DPOY with such frequency, "picking up where he left off" would mean a repeat of his 2020 campaign
And it would be nice if All-Pro interior defender who is likely bound for the Hall of Fame would also push his Rams team to a Super Bowl.
Donald is capable of that. He’s that great. He’s “one-of-one,” raved McVay about his uniqueness.
Donald is also an iron man; he’s missed just two games in his professional life. Accomplishing that gets more challenging, of course, as players age.
“My aches and pains last a little longer, so I definitely feel it,” said Donald, and while that may be true, the smart bet is that again in 2021 he’ll be putting the hurt on offensive opponents.