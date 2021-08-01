'Freak Accident': Rams Injury Update as 2 Rookies Need Surgery

Rookie cornerback Robert Rochell and rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III both sustained hand-related injuries in the workout on Saturday and both will require surgery.

The NFL's CBA now puts a ceiling on how physical a team's training camp can be, and how often teams can practice. Logically, that figures to cut down on injuries.

But the Los Angeles Rams sustained a pair of ailments on Saturday, both involving rookies, both requiring surgery and both of a nature that not even the CBA can prevent.

“With Rochell, it was kind of a freak little accident. He was going in to punch the ball. He’s going to have wrist surgery on Monday,” coach Sean McVay said. "We’ll see what that looks like after the surgery. Once they get in there, we’ll have a better idea of exactly what his timetable for return

Brown, meanwhile, injured his UCL in his thumb. The Rams say they will be able to put a cast on his hand to speed his return.

"Bobby Brown III, he got his UCL on his thumb, he’ll have a quick little fix and he’ll be able to come back (next week),'' McVay said.

Both Rochell and Brown were fourth-round pick this year. Rochell is from Central Arkansas and was expected to be a rotational cornerback for the Rams this year. Brown, a 6-4, 420-pound Texas A&M product, is also projected as a rotational player in the defensive line, with versatility one of his strengths.

