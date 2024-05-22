Rams News: Byron Young Confirms How Newly Added Weight Will Affect His Pass Rush
The Los Angeles Rams pass rush took a huge hit with Aaron Donald decided to call it a career. Though the defense will have to figure out a way to match Donald's production, the team already has another star in the making: Byron Young.
Young's rookie season resulted in eight sacks, two forced fumbles, 19 quarterback hits, and a Defensive Rookie of the Year nod.
Young should be relied on to become the team's new top pass rusher, and he has made a significant change in how he will be attacking the 2024 season. Young has put on more weight and spoke to Stu Jackson of TheRams.com about how the new weight will affect his pass-rush capabilities.
"Feels great [the extra weight]," Young told theRams.com after Tuesday's OTA workout. "I feel like I got faster with it because I felt like I would get slower a little bit, I definitely sped up a little bit."
"It's good to be bigger and fast," Young said. "They wanted me to see if I get to this weight and see if I could play with that, see if I could sustain that and that's what I'm doing right now. It feels great. Getting close to up to 260, so it's good, and I don't look bad. That's one thing that I would worry about – I didn't want to get the weight and then not look great. But it's definitely something that helps me with the run game, pass game, setting the edge, and all of that, for sure."
Young has tacked on more weight, but that extra weight has not made him slower. In fact, he states that it made him faster. With a high motor and more pounds, he might be able to move offensive linemen out of his way even easier.
Granted, offensive linemen are usually pretty large in stature, but Young's ability to set the edge and blow past linemen should improve this season.
