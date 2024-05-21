Rams News: Los Angeles Players Already Meshing with Promoted Coach
The Los Angeles Rams have a daunting task this season as they'll be without their defensive Stallworth and, possibly, the greatest defender in this generation, Aaron Donald. Not only that, but they'll be with a first-time defensive coordinator in the professional ranks, Chris Shula. If that name sounds familiar, Shula's grandfather is legendary Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula.
Chris has big shoes to fill; however, he's worked his way to the position he's earned. The Rams promoted the 38-year-old defensive coordinator in early Feb. after former defensive coordinator Raheem Morris left to become the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. While this will be his first time leading a defense, he has been familiar with the organization. Shula will enter his eighth season in Los Angeles, and he's built a strong rapport with fellow coaches and players throughout the years.
Things may be different, but at the same time, it's not. Rams inside linebacker Ernest Jones talked about how Shula is leading the group thus far.
"No matter what's happening, up or down, he's always steady," said Jones. "He's super intelligent; the way he's been able to transfer my game from a pre-snap position is second to none. … Players love him, and he's going to fit in perfectly."
Under Shula's leadership, Jones has become an instant contributor. He's helped Jones develop from day one and become the captain of this defense as we head into the 2024 season.
Rams head coach Sena McVay, who Shula followed, said he's looking forward to seeing Shula prove himself in the league.
"He's that guy that everybody feels like he's their best friend because he's so present when he's with you," McVay said. "He's so authentic. He's so refreshingly secure in who he is, and he's been prepared for this opportunity.
"I'm excited because I think he's surrounded by a bunch of other good coaches, and I think he's really ready to help these players be the best that they can be."
McVay and Shula shared a bond, not only as best friends but as teammates together at Miami University in Ohio. Shula may have nepotism on his side, but he's worked his butt off to earn the position. Former Rams defensive coordinator and great football mind Wade Phillips also believes in Shula and saw his potential when he came to L.A. in 2017.
"He's a sharp guy, a quick learner, a hard worker and an outstanding coach," Phillips said. "We turned things around there pretty quickly. We worked really well together. He can coach inside and outside linebackers really well, along with the rest of the defense. He's a Shula."
Is the Shula name destined to succeed in the NFL? We shall find out soon enough.
