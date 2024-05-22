Rams News: How an LA Pro Bowler is Holding Out Hope for Aaron Donald Return
The Los Angeles Rams will head into this upcoming 2024 season with their defensive star and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Donald. This will be the first time in a decade that No. 99 will not suit up in the horns, and his presence will be missed more than anyone could imagine.
The Rams are potentially on the brink of a new era, one without the defensive powerhouse that is Donald. The eight-time All-Pro, who is only 32 years old and about to turn 33 on Thursday, is still considered one of the best defenders in the game today.
This sentiment was echoed by Los Angeles Rams All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who revealed that the team is preserving Donald's locker this season, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network.
Donald retired in mid-March 2023 after 10 seasons in the NFL, all with the Rams organization. He was the No. 13 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Super Bowl champion accomplished all he could in his career, including three NFL Defensive Players of the Year, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, a 10-time Pro Bowler, NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and an eight-time First-team All-Pro.
After their defeat in the NFC Wild Card Game against the Detroit Lios, Donald said that he was "full;" however, the Rams and Kupp believe that he may still be a little hungry.
General manager Les Snead made it clear that going defense in back-to-back picks aimed to select high-level players to replace Donald. It won't be easy, and it may look challenging at times for the Rams defense, but that will be life without No. 99.
The Rams have not been idle in the face of Donald's retirement. They have taken proactive steps, drafting players to fill the void left by his departure. The Rams focused on defense in three of their first four picks in the 2024 NFL Draft: edge rusher Jared Verse, defensive tackle Braden Fisk, and defensive back Kamren Kinchens.
Nonetheless, Kupp will continue to make "backhanded comments" to the media regarding AD, and Snead made it clear that Donald is welcome to return at any time he wants.
In the meantime, the question remains: how will the Rams adapt to life without their defensive linchpin?
