Cooper Kupp Comeback: Could Rams WR Return from Injury?

Cooper Kupp is still on the injured reserve after suffering a high-ankle sprain in mid-November. Is a Rams comeback this season even possible?

It is to the credit of the Los Angeles Rams that they are trying to salvage something from this lost "Super Bowl Hangover'' season.

Evidence? The work of new QB Baker Mayfield, and the club's attempts to take something of value from his presence with Matthew Stafford unavailable.

So, how about a salvage project that includes a Cooper Kupp Comeback?

Kupp is still on the IR after sustaining his high-ankle sprain in mid-November.

The Rams are 4-9. Realistically, this is not going to be their year. Still, this week, head coach Sean McVay was asked if Rams fans might see Kupp back on the field at some point this season.

"Hard-pressed" is the polite phrase McVay used to describe how he could see a situation like that.

Kupp is a competitor, and a successful one. In 2021, he won a rare "triple crown'' by leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. ... and then he won the Super Bowl MVP in the Rams' title victory. And this year Despite playing in just nine games, Kupp is still the Rams' leading receiver with 812 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

The Rams will face off against the Green Bay Packers in a Week 15 matchup on Monday night, and it will be the continuation of LA looking at the development and judgment of other talent.

And Cooper Kupp will be observing, too. As he logically should be ... until 2023.

